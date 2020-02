Leverage APIs and API-led connectivity to future-proof your IT infrastructure

Expose legacy systems using Anypoint Platform in a straightforward way

Connect legacy systems quickly, without disruption

Build on a platform that can extend legacy to SaaS and APIs

Learn how MuleSoft customers like Siemens, Mount Sinai, and Service NSW unlock legacy to drive value

Discover how to make legacy a competitive advantage:Don’t ditch your legacy systems, modernize them.