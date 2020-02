Watch Now Provided by: Cisco Topic: Security Format: HTML

The birth of crypto has changed the threat landscape. It’s easier than ever for malicious actors to get paid and remain anonymous. The days of ransomware are not over, but the more ominous threats facing us now are cryptojacking, miners, and crypto exchange phishing. With the rocketing crypto market cap soaring up to $835 billion at its peak — the name of the game is computing power. Is your environment safe?