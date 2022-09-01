How Hybrid Working Can Give Mid-Market Businesses an Edge

The study found that around 75% of Londoners believe they will not return to office-based working full-time, even if there appears to be a strong sense that their managers would like them to do so.

For example, a study of CIO attitudes by Vanson Bourne in 2021 found 87% of technology leaders now agree that all organisations should adopt a digital-first ethos.

The top business benefits of being set up so your people can work seamlessly from anywhere? An increase in productivity was cited by 52%, while 56% point to an increase in employee

satisfaction and wellbeing.

Learn more about Dell Technologies solutions powered by Intel®