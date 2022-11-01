How Intelligent Insights Drive Business Innovation

Organizations are going digital as they seek to dramatically increase their innovation to unlock new business capabilities, meet changing customer demands, create unique advantages, or simply stay ahead of disruption.

To drive innovation, organizations not only require data, but also the ability to act on it. The good news is that data is everywhere. But because it’s now generated with greater volume and velocity than organizations can keep up, too much data from too many diverse data sources can be just as much of a barrier to action as not having enough.

This means that the right approach to innovation starts with the right approach to storage: an approach that combines software, hardware, data services, and the cloud to address the new realities of data while providing IT with more agility.

