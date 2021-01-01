How much can your organization gain by implementing natural language processing (NLP)?

Download Now Provided by: IBM Topic: Digital Transformation Format: HTML

The Forrester Total Economic Impact study was designed to interpret the potential ROI that enterprises can expect when implementing the Watson NLP portfolio. Read the report to learn how enterprises can realize benefits as diverse as uncovering insights buried in their data, improving the experience and productivity of their agents, and reducing call center response times by implementing intelligent search solutions like IBM Watson Discovery. The independent study revealed potential for $6.13M in benefits.