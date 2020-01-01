How to Defend Your Attack Surface

Provided by:
Expanse
Topic:
Security
Format:
PDF
Bad actors are constantly looking for ways to attack your
organization. They hunt for vulnerabilities on websites, exposed
servers in the cloud, and other systems and services that are
connected directly to the Internet that have been forgotten about, or
that have little or no protection. Organizations need to understand
their attack surface, and all of the ways that their infrastructure is
exposed and vulnerable to attack — and prioritize activities that can
help make that attack surface smaller.
View this whitepaper to learn more.