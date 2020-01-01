How to Defend Your Attack Surface

Download Now Provided by: Expanse Topic: Security Format: PDF

Bad actors are constantly looking for ways to attack your organization. They hunt for vulnerabilities on websites, exposed servers in the cloud, and other systems and services that are connected directly to the Internet that have been forgotten about, or that have little or no protection. Organizations need to understand their attack surface, and all of the ways that their infrastructure is exposed and vulnerable to attack — and prioritize activities that can help make that attack surface smaller.



View this whitepaper to learn more.