How to Manage a Hybrid and Multicloud Environment

Multicloud environments are on the rise as enterprises look to numerous cloud providers to lift-and-shift or build cloud-native applications fast in efforts to meet different technical and business requirements. Whether you want to run on a reliable infrastructure for the best performance, use cloud services such as containers and analytics or avoid vendor lock-in, a multicloud approach should dominate your cloud strategy.

Download How to Manage a Hybrid and Multicloud Environment and understand:

  • What the key challenges in managing multicloud environments are
  • How to gain comprehensive visibility for hybrid and multicloud infrastructures
  • What options are available for ingesting Google Cloud data into Splunk
  • How to optimize Google Cloud services, so your organization can predict and prevent outages
