HP Connected MX Data Sheet - Delivering Mobile workforce productivity at the edge and business assurance at the core

HP Connected MX addresses the challenges of managing mobile information within a dispersed corporate environment. Organizations need a solution that delivers business assurance with corporate intelligence, control, security, and information analytics without compromising end-user productivity or conveniences. HP Connected MX enables organizations to confidently deliver information accessibility to their mobile workforce while facilitating organizational visibility, control, and protection of information at the edge.

