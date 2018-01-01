HP Moonshot System The world’s first software defined servers

There is a new style of IT – one that requires speed and scalability around converging trends in mobility, cloud, social media, and big dat. And now there is more than just smart phones and tablets connecting to the Internet. Almost any device can include an embedded processor to collect data and communicate with one another. To address these needs, HP created the revolutionary HP Moonshot System. This technical whitepaper provides a high-level technical overview of the HP Moonshot platform, with the first Solution Cartridge, HP ProLiant Moonshot Cartridge based on Intel® Atom™ S1260 processor. In this paper, we explore the Moonshot physical architecture, key components, and management software.
Sponsored by HP and Intel® Atom™ Processor
:
Intel, the Intel logo, Intel Atom and Intel Atom Inside are trademarks of Intel corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries.
HP is the sponsor of this material. By submitting your information you agree to be contacted by HP on topics of interest. Before deciding please review HP’s privacy statement
.