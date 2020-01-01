HPE Composable Infrastructure Bridging traditional IT with the Idea

Download Now Provided by: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Topic: Tech Industry Format: PDF

"CIOs and line-of-business executives are at the forefront of a major transformation aimed at leveraging the competitive advantages of the new hyper-connected enterprise. Industry research firm IDC describes the new IT for mobile devices, cloud services, social networks, and big data analytics as the third platform. At Hewlett Packard Enterprise, we call this evolution to the third platform the “Idea Economy” because it gives IT the ability to drive new business opportunities by quickly delivering revenue-generating products, services, and experiences"