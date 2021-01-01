HPE GreenLake: On-premises VDI with cloud-like economics

In uncertain times, working from home has greatly increased and is likely to continue. Desktop apps are needed at home, in patient rooms, mobile offices, and many other industry scenarios. They need to perform as though they were running native, but need to be managed, upgraded, and controlled centrally. Even if they run on home PCs. And company data can’t move to untrusted PCs.While the public cloud may be suited for rapid scaling of general-purpose workloads, HPE GreenLake for VDI delivers secure desktops from customer data centers, to deliver the needed performance and price performance for the more demanding workloads.

