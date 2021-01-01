HPE GreenLake: On-premises VDI with cloud-like economics

In uncertain times, working from home has
greatly increased and is likely to continue.
Desktop apps are needed at home, in patient
rooms, mobile offices, and many other
industry scenarios. They need to perform as
though they were running native, but need
to be managed, upgraded, and controlled
centrally. Even if they run on home PCs. And
company data can’t move to untrusted PCs.
While the public cloud may be suited for
rapid scaling of general-purpose workloads,
HPE GreenLake for VDI delivers secure
desktops from customer data centers, to
deliver the needed performance and price
performance for the more demanding
workloads.
