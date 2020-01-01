HPE Nimble Storage for Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops

Download Now Provided by: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Topic: Data Management Format: PDF

Businesses are increasingly turning to virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), as they are forced to reevaluate how they manage end‑point devices, secure data, and enable workplace mobility. However, there’s great difficulty in delivering the storage performance expected by end users because traditional storage architectures and other flash storage systems simply can’t provide a comprehensive VDI solution. Inconsistent performance disappoints users, costs escalate as VDI deployments grow, and sizing and maintaining a VDI environment is challenging.