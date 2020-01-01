HPE Primera: A Close Look with IDC and HPE

How digital transformation impacts storage demands

Next-generation applications and their differing requirements

How HPE Primera, HPE’s new intelligent platform for mission-critical applications addresses these challenges

HPE Primera’s approach to resiliency and 100% availability guarantee

Mission critical storage is more important than ever as enterprises strive to the extract value from data. At the same time, storage has become increasing complex as organizations juggle on-premises, cloud-based, and hybrid environments.In this timely video, storage industry experts Eric Burgener, Research Vice President for Enterprise Infrastructure at IDC, and David Wang, Director of Product Marketing at HPE, highlight key storage trends that impact the agility, resiliency and performance demands on storage, covering key topics including:Learn how these trends point to a future where storage is delivered as a service and with a cloud-like experience. Hear HPE Primera customer, Chris Folkerd, Director of Enterprise Technology from UKFast, describe his experiences with this new platform.