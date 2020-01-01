HPE ProLiant Guide to building Intelligent Compute Foundation for Hybrid Cloud

View This Now Provided by: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Topic: Cloud Format: PDF

"Today’s cloud reality is hybrid. There is no one-cloud-fits-all approach. For enterprises, this presents huge challenges in terms of complexity and determining a hybrid cloud strategy that meets current and future IT needs. Learn how HPE understands these challenges and is helping organizations to succeed while avoiding costly mistakes. This eBook demonstrates how HPE’s flexible software-defined approach, built on an intelligent HPE ProLiant server foundation, delivers unmatched workload optimization, security and automation, all available as-a-service."