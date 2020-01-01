HPE Reference Architecture for virtual workstations on HPE ProLiant DL380 Gen10 servers

Download Now Provided by: HPE and NVIDIA Topic: Virtualization Format: PDF

In these and other environments, a centralized virtual desktop or application with GPU acceleration can meet the requirements of the designer, the corporation, and data regulations. The HPE ProLiant DL380 Gen10 server solution with either NVIDIA® T4 GPUs or NVIDIA Quadro RTX™ 6000 GPUs, with NVIDIA Quadro Virtual Data Center Workstation (Quadro vDWS) software, allows designers and consumers of graphics data the ability to experience improved performance with their virtual applications, largely due to the newly designed riser - which can support up to seven single-wide GPUs or two double-wide GPUs.