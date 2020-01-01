HPE’s Intelligent Storage is Hybrid by Design

Read More Provided by: HPEnterprise Topic: Storage Format: PDF

More than 80% of all organizations have an IT-environment that embraces both cloud services and on-premises infrastructure. That means hybrid-IT is not just the future, it is already the present too.



A true hybrid environment is more than just cloud services, combined with on-premises infrastructure. Traditional servers and storage will often not give you the scalability and simple management to rival with your cloud environment.



This is where the next generation comes in. In order to keep your on-premises easy to scale, easy to manage and easy to deploy, HPE has developed integrated systems like HPE SimpliVity, that bring radical simplicity into your datacenter.



Discover now how to enable fast movement of data across environments under all circumstances.