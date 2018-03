Huawei OceanStor Dorado V3 All Flash Storage: Lightning Fast Rock Solid

Lightning-Fast Features

OceanStor Dorado V3 all flash storage adopt Huawei's proprietary FlashLink technology. The offering delivers 4 million IOPS at 500 s consistent latency. The HyperMetro gateway- free active-active design with only 1 ms latency ensures 99.9999% reliability, while inline deduplication and compression technologies achieve a three-fold improvement in utilization of your data space. OceanStor Dorado V3 fully satisfies the storage requirements of databases, virtual desktops, virtual servers, and other applications with high performance, reliability , and efficiency expectations, smoothing the way for customers in finance, government, telecom, and a host of other sectors in their move to the all flash era Read this Data sheet to learn more on its: