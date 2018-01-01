Search

Huawei OceanStor Dorado V3 All Flash Storage: Lightning Fast Rock Solid

Provided by: Huawei Topic: Software Date Added: Jul 2017 Format: PDF
OceanStor Dorado V3 all flash storage adopt Huawei's proprietary FlashLink technology. The offering delivers 4 million IOPS at 500 s consistent latency. The HyperMetro gateway- free active-active design with only 1 ms latency ensures 99.9999% reliability, while inline deduplication and compression technologies achieve a three-fold improvement in utilization of your data space.

OceanStor Dorado V3 fully satisfies the storage requirements of databases, virtual desktops, virtual servers, and other applications with high performance, reliability, and efficiency expectations, smoothing the way for customers in finance, government, telecom, and a host of other sectors in their move to the all flash era.

Read this Data sheet to learn more on its:
  • Lightning-Fast Features
  • Rock Solid Reliability
  • Convergence and High Efficiency
  • Technical Specifications


