Huawei OceanStor Dorado V3 All Flash Storage: Lightning Fast Rock Solid

OceanStor Dorado V3 all flash storage adopt Huawei's
proprietary FlashLink technology. The offering delivers 4 million IOPS at 500 s consistent latency. The HyperMetro gateway- free active-active design
with only 1 ms latency ensures 99.9999% reliability, while inline deduplication and compression technologies achieve a three-fold improvement in utilization of your data space.
OceanStor Dorado V3
fully satisfies the storage requirements
of databases, virtual desktops, virtual servers, and other applications with high performance, reliability
, and efficiency expectations, smoothing the way for customers in finance, government, telecom, and a host of other sectors in their move to the all flash era
.
Read this Data sheet
to learn more on its:
Lightning-Fast Features
Rock Solid Reliability
Convergence and High Efficiency
Technical Specifications