Hybrid Cloud - The best of all worlds

In a world of complex security, workload and data hosting needs, enterprise leaders may find that a “one-cloud-fits-all” strategy does not effectively address the needs of their organization. Instead, a more tailored approach is needed to truly transform their digital landscape and provide them with the ability to deploy applications and data in a secure, integrated, flexible and simple-to-manage way. For a majority of enterprises, a hybrid cloud strategy has become the preferred model for deploying applications and data.This eBook helps c-suite IT leaders learn the benefits and best practices of bringing a hybrid cloud strategy to life within their organization.