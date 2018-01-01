Hybrid IT for Dummies

The world is changing! It seems like you can’t load a news
site without hearing that the cloud is going to overrun the
on‐premises data center. If you don’t move your workloads
today, you’re a dinosaur and you’re going to be left behind and
replaced with someone more forward‐thinking!
This book helps you understand both sides of the hybrid IT
equation and how HPE can help your organization transform
its IT operations and save time and money in the process. I
delve into the worlds of security, economics, and operations
to show you new ways to support your business workloads.