Hybrid IT for Dummies

The world is changing! It seems like you can’t load a news site without hearing that the cloud is going to overrun the on‐premises data center. If you don’t move your workloads today, you’re a dinosaur and you’re going to be left behind and replaced with someone more forward‐thinking!This book helps you understand both sides of the hybrid IT equation and how HPE can help your organization transform its IT operations and save time and money in the process. I delve into the worlds of security, economics, and operations to show you new ways to support your business workloads.