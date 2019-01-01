IBM: ESG Technical Validation on IBM Watson Studio and Watson Machine Learning

Download Now Provided by: IBM Topic: Digital Transformation Format: PDF

Put Hybrid Multi-cloud Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Work for Business:



Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) recently completed testing of IBM Watson Studio and Watson Machine Learning, which are designed to enable organizations to accelerate the value they can extract from AI more easily. Testing examined how IBM Watson Studio and Watson Machine Learning collect data, organize an analytics foundation, and analyze insights at scale — with a focus on the ease of operationalizing AI and data science to improve trust, simplify compliance, and speed monetization.



Read the report to learn how how IBM Watson Studio and Watson Machine Learning can help transform business processes and modernize operations with AI initiatives.