IBM i2 Enterprise Insight Analysis for Defense Intelligence

As national security and defense threats become more complex, intelligence organizations and agencies are challenged to respond more efficiently and precisely. This challenge is compounded by limited resources, evolving missions and a dynamic landscape. Intelligence organizations need a solution that will help them accelerate the data-to-decision (D2D) process and scale their resource and data needs.



IBM® i2® Enterprise Insight Analysis is a new intelligence solution that does just that. It’s interoperable, open and modular design enhances existing infrastructure and investments. It aids individual analysts as well as enterprise teams with multi-dimensional visual analysis and advanced analytics to create mission critical intelligence in near-real time.