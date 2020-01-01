IBM IBV: The modern mainframe: The banking platform from the future

Download Now Provided by: IBM Topic: Banking Format: HTML

There are three things that senior executives in the financial services industry want from their investments in computing systems. They are the same three things these institutions require for their very survival. First is unwavering security. The integrity of customer accounts and records is paramount to maintain trust across the financial ecosystem. Cybercrime is anathema to the core function of banking and cannot be tolerated. Next is captivating, personalized experiences based on real-time data analytics leading to instantaneous customer fulfillment. And finally, there is the essential delivery of these secure experiences while providing a cost and efficiency advantage over competing solutions. Continue reading this whitepaper to learn more about the three imperative payoffs of The modern mainframe: The banking platform from the future.