IBM Maximo Mobile Demo

IBM Maximo Mobile, as part of the Maximo Application Suite, is a next-generation native mobile application platform that integrates capabilities directly from IBM Maximo’s Asset Management solutions, providing a single-vendor product for improving productivity in the field.



It's an easy-to-deploy platform that provides technicians the right asset operational data at the right time—all in the palm of their hand. An intuitive interface enables any technician to easily drill down into asset maintenance details, with step-by-step guidance powered by AI.