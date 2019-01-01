IBM: Visually Build AI and Machine Learning Models

IBM Watson Studio Desktop brings powerful artificial intelligence and machine learning to businesses with collaborative and seamless workflows, enterprise scale, security and governance — all in the hybrid, multi-cloud environment.
In this product tour, learn how to:
- Empower data scientists to work seamlessly anywhere, with all their data on the desktop.
- Provide powerful data science tools offline, including Projects, Data Refinery, SPSS Modeler and Visualization.
- Enforce enterprise security and governance policies across all desktop environments.
- Create a unified user experience across desktop, cloud and local Watson Studio environments.
- Accelerate adoption and boost productivity with easy installation and automatic updates.
No credit card needed. Start your product tour today!