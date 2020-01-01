ICS Threat Detection: 4 Types, Defined by Application

Download Now Provided by: Dragos Topic: Security Format: PDF

Understanding the 4 main types of threat detection for Industrial Control Systems can help avoid significant financial impact to the organization, environmental impacts, loss of safety, or inappropriate response plans.



Historically, detection has been positioned without any clear alignment to application. This presents confusion and makes it difficult to understand the best possible use-case for different threat scenarios.



The following case studies provide guidance for defenders on detection types and their applications so threats can be found and defeated earlier.