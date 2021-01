Download Now Provided by: Red Hat Topic: Tech & Work Format: PDF

In this report, IDC explains how to improve customer experiences by uniting back- and front-end using agile practices. IDC predicts that by 2024, 60% of investment in operational efficiency typically shift to investment in operational responsiveness to the market for services and customization. Adopting agile practices enterprise wide is a critical step for companies who wish to compete against the likes of Amazon, Alibaba, and Apple.