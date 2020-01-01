IDC Exec Summary - Support Services as a Competitive Differentiator

Download Now Provided by: LogMeIn Rescue Topic: Tech & Work Format: PDF

Despite the clear connection between effective support and competitive advantage, many existing support tools remain inadequate to meet the needs of sophisticated users. They simply lack the functionality required to satisfy user demand.



By adopting new remote support technologies that will meet the changing, increasingly demanding needs of users, organizations can create stronger partnerships with customers while boosting trust and revenue.



To learn more, read the white paper from LogMeIn and IDC.