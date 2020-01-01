IDC Exec Summary - Support Services as a Competitive Differentiator

Provided by:
LogMeIn Rescue
Topic:
Tech & Work
Format:
PDF
Despite the clear connection between effective support and
competitive advantage, many existing support tools remain
inadequate to meet the needs of sophisticated users. They
simply lack the functionality required to satisfy user demand.
By adopting new remote support technologies that will
meet the changing, increasingly demanding needs of
users, organizations can create stronger partnerships
with customers while boosting trust and revenue.
To learn more, read the white paper from LogMeIn
and IDC.