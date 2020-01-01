IDC - IBM LinuxONE™: A Secure Data-Serving and Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure

Extreme security: Firms that put data privacy and regulatory concerns at the top of their requirements list will find that LinuxONE comes built in with best-in-class security features such as EAL5+ isolation, crypto key protection, and a Secure Service Container framework.

Uncompromised data-serving capabilities: LinuxONE is designed for structured and unstructured data consolidation and optimized for running modern relational and nonrelational databases. Firms can gain deep and timely insights from a "single source of truth."

Unique balanced system architecture: The nondegrading performance and scaling capabilities of LinuxONE — thanks to a unique shared memory and vertical scale architecture — make it suitable for workloads such as databases and systems of records and secure transactional apps such as blockchain.

LinuxONE from IBM is an example of a secure data-serving infrastructure platform that is designed to meet the requirements of current-gen as well as next-gen apps. IBM LinuxONE is ideal for firms that want the following:LinuxONE will be a good fit for enterprises as well as managed and cloud service provider firms that require a high-performance, extreme-scale, and highly secure data-serving and consolidation infrastructure platform for running current- and next-gen apps and workloads that are crucial for their DX initiatives.