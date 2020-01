Know about the four key elements to IDC's blueprint for digital success.By making timely investments in a modern storage infrastructure from a trusted vendor, organizations can remain in firm control of their future, enabling them to be digitally determined and lead with data as a differentiating asset. Read to know more about the defining characteristics that enable modern infrastructure :

Hybrid cloud infrastructure delivered as code

Cyber-resilient architecture

Open by design

AI and analytics-friendly

Consistent data availability and recovery.