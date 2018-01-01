IDC Report: The Business Value of VCE Vblock Systems: Leveraging Convergence to Drive Business Agility

Ultrabook, Celeron, Celeron Inside, Core Inside, Intel, Intel Logo, Intel Atom, Intel Atom Inside, Intel Core, Intel Inside, Intel Inside Logo, Intel vPro, Itanium, Itanium Inside, Pentium, Pentium Inside, vPro Inside, Xeon, Xeon Phi, and Xeon Inside are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Converged infrastructure enables IT to rapidly deploy proportional infrastructure resources of every type (compute, network, storage, and advanced data services) while reducing operational overheads. Its effective use is a key enabler of business flexibility, supporting IT Initiatives such as private cloud, big data and analytics, and centralised virtual desktop.This independent research provided by the worlds leading market intelligence company will arm you with the most efficient approach to running important business applications on the platform.VxRail, hyper-converged appliance powered by Intel® Xeon® Processors. Intel Inside®. Powerful Data Center Outside.