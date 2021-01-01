IDC Research - Akamai MFA: What's Different Here?

Download Now
Provided by: Akamai
Topic: Security
Format: PDF
IDC provides research and perspective about the current state of the MFA marketplace and evaluates Akamai's new MFA offering.

A few of IDC's findings:
  • As a result of UX, adoption of advanced authentication workforce solutions hovers at just 25%
  • Every organization should be using FIDO2-based MFA
  • FIDO2 requirements will dictate future authenticator development efforts
  • The market is inching ever-closer to a passwordless future
Read the full IDC report to inform your authentication security strategy.

"Akamai is planting a stake in the ground as an early mover and SaaS innovator leading the charge away from the much unloved username/password access paradigm." — IDC Research
Download Now

    Find By Topic