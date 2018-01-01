Search
IDC Study: PC As a Service Gaining Fast Adoption By 2020
Download Now
Download Now
Provided by:
Dell & Intel®
Topic:
Hardware
Date Added:
Feb 2018
Format:
PDF
Dell
PC as a Service (PCaaS)
combines hardware, software, lifecycle services and financing into one
all-encompassing solution
– providing a single, predictable price per seat per month provided by
Dell Financial Services
.
IT leaders worldwide are recognizing the benefits in speed, savings and productivity that the
PC as a Service model
can provide to their organization and research indicates that ramp could be quick.
The majority of organizations that already utilize a PC as a Service model are reporting
savings across hardware, software and services
. This enables predictable budget planning and
cost savings at each stage of the PC lifecycle
. Learn more about Dell solutions powered by Intel®
