IDC Study: PC As a Service Gaining Fast Adoption By 2020

Provided by: Dell & Intel® Topic: Hardware Date Added: Feb 2018 Format: PDF
Dell PC as a Service (PCaaS) combines hardware, software, lifecycle services and financing into one all-encompassing solution – providing a single, predictable price per seat per month provided by Dell Financial Services.

IT leaders worldwide are recognizing the benefits in speed, savings and productivity that the PC as a Service model can provide to their organization and research indicates that ramp could be quick.

The majority of organizations that already utilize a PC as a Service model are reporting savings across hardware, software and services. This enables predictable budget planning and cost savings at each stage of the PC lifecycle. Learn more about Dell solutions powered by Intel®



