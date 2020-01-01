IDC Study: PC As a Service Gaining Fast Adoption by 2022 (English)

IT market intelligence agency, IDC, conducted a global study of 2800+ IT decision makers around the world and found that companies at all levels are considering PC as a Service models to reduce costs, shorten refresh cycles and drive IT transformation for their business.

What is PC as a Service? Dell PC as a Service (PCaaS) combines hardware, software, lifecycle services and financing into one all-encompassing solution – providing a single, predictable price per seat per month provided by Dell Financial Services.