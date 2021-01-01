IDC - The Business Value of Storage Solutions from Dell Technologies (2021)

Enabling development and business activities.

Improving employee productivity levels.

Reducing storage costs for running equivalent applications.

Requiring less IT storage staff time for day-to-day activities.

IDC interviewed organizations that are using Dell EMC PowerMax, PowerStore, PowerScale, PowerFlex, and Unity XT storage solutions powered by Intel and about their impact on storage-related costs and operations.Study participants reported achieving significant benefits by optimizing and upgrading their storage environments to meet changing expectations in terms of cost, agility, and performance.Based on interviews with Dell Technologies’ customers, IDC calculates that they will realize benefits worth an average of $267,200 per 100 usable terabytes ($3.96 million per organization) by:Learn more about Dell Technologies solutions powered by Intel®