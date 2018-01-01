IDC VMware Veeam - Veeam Drives Virtual Infrastructure Adoption (simplified chinese)

Learn More Learn More Provided by: Veeam Topic: Virtualization Date Added: Aug 2016 Format: PDF

IDC research indicates that 69.7% of x86 systems were virtualized in 2014, with that rate growing to71.1% by 2018. With such a high degree of virtual machine (VM) market adoption and the need for better application availability, IT managers are putting a premium on the following: - Simpler operations - The ability to meet or exceed organizational service-level agreements (SLAs) for application availability - Close alignment between virtual infrastructure capabilities and data protection product capabilities This whitepaper examines IDC's latest findings on Virtual Infrastructure.