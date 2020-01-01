IDC Workbook: Best Practices for Cloud Security

Which pieces of cloud security fall to service providers vs. users under the Shared Responsibility Model?

What are the suggested security practices for cloud customers?

Which technology solutions does IDC recommend for cloud security?

Most businesses use at least some public cloud infrastructure such as AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud Platform). But, as a security specialist do you know the vulnerabilities? What is your responsibility and what should be handled by your cloud vendor? In this report, IDC compiles learnings and best practices for cloud security.You will learn:And, to help you implement your plan, a checklist with questions to ask any cloud security technology solution vendor to help you narrow down which products and services are right for your business.