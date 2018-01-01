Immobilizer Implementation Using Mutual Authentication with Enhanced Security Using 802.15.4 Protocol

Download Now Download Now Provided by: International Journal of Engineering Sciences & Research Technology (IJESRT) Topic: Security Date Added: May 2013 Format: PDF

Zigbee is a wireless technology that utilizes radio communication with 802.15.4 an IEEE standard. Presently, the widespread deployment of RFID technologies may generate new threats to security and user privacy. One of the main drawbacks of RFID technology is the weak authentication systems between reader and a tag. In general, \"Weak\" authentication systems that either leak the password directly over the network or leak sufficient information while performing authentication allow intruders to deduce or guess the password.