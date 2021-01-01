Implementing Cloud Native Security: Shift Left to Increase Effectiveness

Cloud security trends like “shift-left security” and “DevSecOps” refer to new strategies and paradigms that help organizations keep workloads secure in the age of cloud-based, scale-out, constantly changing applications and infrastructure. Many in IT, security, and development probably understand what these concepts mean at a high level.

Implementing them in a practical sense, however, may be harder. Not only do they require organization-wide buy-in, but they must be efficiently integrated into workflows and toolsets that are already in place. This guide is designed to address that challenge by exploring what modern, shift-left security entails.