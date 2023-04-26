Improve Core Web Vitals With Synthetic Monitoring

As we navigate the new digital world, the only constant is change. The best managers and leaders measure how technical change impacts their customers and business performance — pivoting in response to shifting market needs. They know how their technical investments impact revenue, and they align teams around KPIs, including:

Conversions

Abandonment

Product usage

But, what happens if you don’t know how new features or services impact customers, or haven’t established “what good means” for user experience or performance across web page and mobile apps? Or worse, you have no idea how to benchmark performance or user experience?