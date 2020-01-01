Infographic: Build Consumer Trust with Privacy-Assured Marketing

Provided by: Akamai Technologies
Honoring consumer data privacy without sacrificing personalization is a delicate balance. To do it, savvy brands are adopting privacy-assured marketing strategies where consumer trust and personalization are prioritized equally.

So, what is privacy-assured marketing? It’s a commitment to implementing tools, systems, and processes required to:
  • Be trustworthy stewards of consumer data
  • Provide end-to-end data protection
  • Transparently collect, store, and manage consumer data

