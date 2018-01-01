Integration of Protocols FHAMIPv6/AODV in Ad Hoc Networks

Download Now Download Now Provided by: Macrothink Institute Topic: Networking Date Added: Apr 2011 Format: PDF

In this paper, the authors present the integration of protocol Fast Hierarchical Ad-hoc Mobile IPv6 (FHAMIPv6) and the Ad hoc On demand Distance Vector (AODV). The paper shows the effects of FHAMIPv6/AODV on QoS. The simulation was realized in NS-2 version 2.32. The traffic used is TCP. They analyzed the delay, jitter and throughput in an end to end communication. The metrics from the ACN perspective are presented in the paper. The FHAMIPv6/AODV integration is a step forward to the FHAMIPv6/MPLS/AODV integration in order to provide quality of service in MANET networks.