Intelligent Solar Tracker System Implemented On 8051 Microcontroller

Solar energy is becoming increasingly attractive as one grapple with global climate changes. However, while solar energy is free, non-polluting, and inexhaustible, solar panels are fixed. As such, they cannot take advantage of maximum sunlight as weather conditions and seasons change. A solar panel receives the most sunlight when it is perpendicular to the sun's rays, but the sunlight direction changes regularly with changing seasons and weather. Currently, most solar panels are fixed, i.e., the solar array has a fixed orientation to the sky and does not turn to follow the sun.