Invoice Policy Template and 7 Tips for Getting Started

Provided by: SAP Concur
Topic: Tech & Work
Format: PDF
Creating a policy for managing invoices may seem time-consuming initially, but in the absence of a policy, organizations are operating in the wilderness without a map.

Once created and enforced, an effective invoice management policy can greatly reduce the amount of time related to the tasks of approving and processing vendor invoices, addressing exceptions, and managing and storing documentation.

