IoT - How To Start For Municipalities Technical Brief

The “Internet of Things” (IoT) is not really a “thing.” It’s the ability for devices of many kinds – no longer just computers – to connect over the Internet to increase efficiencies, decrease costs, and maximize public satisfaction with governmental and educational services.In addition, IoT has the potential to facilitate beneficial governmental decision-making using real-time information. For example, data from weather, traffic, and air quality sensors can quickly be merged to predict and manage air quality along major roads and networks. By seeing your municipality as a pool of talent, resources and ideas that can collaborate for the greater good, you will be ahead of the learning curve on IoT and how to make it real for your citizens.