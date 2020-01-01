IT & OT: a Bridge Too Far? CrowdStrike and Dragos Disagree

Listen to this exclusive discussion between Robert M. Lee, Founder & CEO, Dragos,
and Dmitri Alperovitch, Founder & CTO, CrowdStrike, as they describe the unique
challenges that IT and OT environments face, and how to streamline the tools,
processes, and people to improve your overall security posture.
View this 30-minute chat to hear about:
- OT cybersecurity skills gap and what can be done
- Techniques & behaviors relevant to OT-targeting adversaries
- Better IT/OT visibility of potential attacks
- What the future holds for converging IT/OT technologies