IT & OT: a Bridge Too Far? CrowdStrike and Dragos Disagree

Listen to this exclusive discussion between Robert M. Lee, Founder & CEO, Dragos, and Dmitri Alperovitch, Founder & CTO, CrowdStrike, as they describe the unique challenges that IT and OT environments face, and how to streamline the tools, processes, and people to improve your overall security posture.

View this 30-minute chat to hear about:
  • OT cybersecurity skills gap and what can be done
  • Techniques & behaviors relevant to OT-targeting adversaries
  • Better IT/OT visibility of potential attacks
  • What the future holds for converging IT/OT technologies
