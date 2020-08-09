Hiring Kit: Project Manager
- Provided by TechRepublic Premium
- Published August 9, 2020
- Topic TechRepublic Premium
- Format PDF
Finding and recruiting a Project Manager with the proper technical expertise and the necessary skills to communicate the ultimate path to success will require a comprehensive plan of action. This Hiring Kit from TechRepublic Premium provides an adjustable framework your business can use to find, recruit, and ultimately hire the right person for the job.
This Hiring Kit comes with a detailed job description, interview questions with notes, classified ad text, and practical advice on what to look for in a candidate.