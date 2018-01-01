Iterative Soft Decision Based Complex K-Best MIMO Decoder

Download Now Download Now Provided by: Computer Science Journals Topic: Mobility Date Added: Nov 2015 Format: PDF

In this paper, the authors present an iterative soft decision based complex Multiple Input Multiple Output (MIMO) decoding algorithm, which reduces the complexity of Maximum Likelihood (ML) detector. They develop a novel iterative complex K-best decoder exploiting the techniques of lattice reduction for 8Ã?8 MIMO. Besides list size, a new adjustable variable has been introduced in order to control the on-demand child expansion. Following this method, they obtain 6.9 to 8.0dB improvement over real domain K-best decoder and 1.4 to 2.5dB better performance compared to iterative conventional complex decoder for 4th iteration and 64-QAM modulation scheme.