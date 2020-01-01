Java for Mid-sized Enterprises: On-premises & in the Cloud

Wikibon believes that the change to a six-month release cadence is essential for
Java to remain competitive and relevant compared to other CI/CD cloud application platforms. The advantages of
this approach include establishing a predictable upgrade timeline, as well as earlier access to new features. Oracle
Java has a strong development roadmap that is aimed at improving performance and manageability. The opensource nature of the project makes it natural that Java will continue to be available on multiple cloud platforms.
Download now to learn more.