Java for Mid-sized Enterprises: On-premises & in the Cloud

Download Now Provided by: Oracle Topic: Cloud Format: PDF

Wikibon believes that the change to a six-month release cadence is essential for Java to remain competitive and relevant compared to other CI/CD cloud application platforms. The advantages of this approach include establishing a predictable upgrade timeline, as well as earlier access to new features. Oracle Java has a strong development roadmap that is aimed at improving performance and manageability. The opensource nature of the project makes it natural that Java will continue to be available on multiple cloud platforms.



Download now to learn more.