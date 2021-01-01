Keep your Remote Enterprise Operations Secure

Quickly get a handle on your security picture to identify your threats and opportunities

to identify your threats and opportunities Put your remote workers at the center of a new strategy for dispersed workplace security

of a new strategy for dispersed workplace security Enhance your security responses to meet the growing volume and sophistication of threats

to meet the growing volume and sophistication of threats Avoid the new pitfalls of “shadow IT,” phishing attacks, and other common security blind spots

While the new era of remote work has provided some businesses with surprising productivity boosts as high as 13%, many are still struggling to secure their suddenly expanded network of remote endpoints and IT resources against a growing onslaught of cyberthreats.Shore up your defenses now. Read the new e-bookfor the latest ideas from Safari Micro Inc. and Microsoft on how to stay ahead of swiftly changing threats in the shifting remote work landscape. You’ll see some of the questions you should ask, and how to refocus your security emphasis to keep your network safe. You’ll also get fast guidance to: