Leverage IBM Cloud for VMware Solutions to deploy new or existing workloads

VMware and IBM have partnered together to offer you a streamlined approach for migrating VMware environments to the cloud. By deploying new or existing VMware workloads in a hybrid cloud architecture with IBM Cloud®, you can achieve substantial benefits while using the same familiar tools, resources and capabilities you currently employ with on-premises VMware deployments.Together, VMware and IBM are empowering IT departments to transform static server and network infrastructure into dynamic, virtualized resource pools. These resources can be provisioned on demand based on evolving business and technical needs.